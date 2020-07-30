CLACTON Pier's owners have committed to making an on-going donation to support the work of the NHS.

Billy and Elliot Ball will be handing over all the profits from one machine in the attraction’s amusement arcade on a regular basis as a thank you for all that the service does to save lives.

The Balls will also be speaking to the British Amusement Catering Trade Association (BACTA) to encourage other members to adopt the initiative – or do something similar – to raise funds.

Director Elliot Ball said the aim was both to support and thank NHS staff for their extraordinary efforts during the Coronavirus pandemic and into the future.

“The recent weeks have made everyone aware, if they did not realise already, how lucky we are in this country to have such a wonderful health service,” he said.

“Staff have gone over and above, putting their own lives at risk, to battle Covid-19 and look after our loved ones.

“We are going to set up an on-going and everlasting donation by giving over the profits of one of our machines.”

Mr Ball added that the machine will be clearly branded so that customers will know that they are supporting the NHS every time they play it.

The pier has previously done the same for the Rays of Sunshine children’s charity.

“We are hoping that the idea will be taken up by others in our industry to make a real difference for a long time to come,” said Mr Ball.

“Coupled with our proposed NHS appreciation party, the donation will signify our grateful thanks and support for all that the NHS does for all of us.”

The landmark will be reopening its Bowling Centre on Saturday in line with Government guidance.

It said all the necessary measures and a thorough cleansing routine will be in place.