ALMOST 20 restaurants in the Frinton and Walton area have signed up to take part in the 'Eat out to Help Out' scheme.
The government's new initiative will see diners get up to 50 per cent off the cost of their dinner (sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks) on Mondays and Wednesdays in August.
Scroll down for the full list of restaurants.
It is hoped the new idea will boost the struggling hospitality industry, now that the national lockdown is easing.
The scheme will cover meals up to £10 per head and there is no minimum spend.
You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The full list:
- Garden Café, The Triangle, Frinton, CO13 0AU
- Bird & Bean, 113 Connaught Avenue, Frinton, Essex, CO13 9PS
- Aimes Ltd t/a Costa Coffee Frinton, 56 Connaught Avenue, Essex, CO13 9PR
- Fred's cafe, 38 Connaught Avenue, Essex, CO13 9PR
- The Hat & The Mouse, 34 Connaught Avenue, Essex, CO13 9PR
- Connaughts Coffee House, 55 Connaught Avenue, Essex, CO13 9PP
- Parkers Coffee Shop & Restaurant, 174 Frinton Road, Essex, CO13 0PD
- Casey’s coffee house, Unit 1, Fowlers Arcade, 11 Connaught Avenue, Essex, CO13 9PN
- Stanleys, 7 Old Road, Essex, CO13 9DA
- Frinton Lawn Tennis Club, 36 Holland Road, Essex, CO13 9ES
- Pearl of Samui Thai restaurant, 11 Old Pier Street, Essex, CO14 8AW
- The Ship Inn, 35 Walton Road, Essex, CO13 0DT
- The Red Lion, 32 The Street, Kirby-le-Soken, Essex, CO13 0EF
- Marina Functions Ltd, Harbour Lights Coles Lane, -Choose a state-, CO14 8SL
- Kirby spice, 114 Thorpe Road, Kirby Cross, Essex, CO13 0ND
- The Orchard Tearoom, Park Fruit Farm, Pork Lane, Essex, CO13 0ES
- The Bell Inn Bistro, High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex, CO16 0DY
- The Rose & Crown, High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex, CO16 0EF
- Colin's Fish and Chips, 122 Holland Road, Essex, CO15 6NF