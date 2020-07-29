MORE than 50 restaurants in the Clacton area have signed up to take part in the 'Eat out to Help Out' scheme.
The government's new initiative will see diners get up to 50 per cent off the cost of their dinner (sit-down meals and non-alcoholic drinks) on Mondays and Wednesdays in August.
Scroll down for the full list of restaurants.
It is hoped the new idea will boost the struggling hospitality industry, now that the national lockdown is easing.
The scheme will cover meals up to £10 per head and there is no minimum spend.
You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The full list:
- Nineteenth catering, West Road, Essex, CO15 1AJ
- Blue Graden Cafe , St Johns Road, Essex, CO16 8DY
- Beachdiner, Hastingsa ave, Essex, Co15 1bw
- Greensward Cafe, Marine Parade West, Essex, CO15 1XB
- Sun Tong Restaurant, 79-81, Old Road, Essex, CO15 1HN
- Golden Curry, 110 Pier Avenue, Essex, CO15 1NJ
- Papa John's Clacton, 3, Jackson House, 45 Jackson Road, Essex, CO15 1JA
- Waffle On, Unit 1, Jackson House, 45 Jackson Road, Essex, CO15 1JA
- Cup of coffee, 82 Rosemary Road, Essex, CO15 1TG
- Taste, 6 West Avenue, Essex, CO15 1QR
- Black Rock Restaurant, 2 Marine Parade West, Essex, CO15 1RH
- El Guaca Mexican Grill, 2 Marine Parade West, Essex, CO15 1RH
- Charnallies Restaurant and Bar, 1-5, Pier Avenue, Essex, CO15 1QB
- Wimpy, 18 Station Road, Essex, CO15 1SX
- Mad hatters cafe, 58 Cambridge Road, Essex, CO15 3QL
- Davey's Restaurant, 23 Pallister Road, Essex, CO15 1PQ
- My Big Fat Green Taverna, 1 Marine Parade East, Essex, CO15 1PU
- Regency Cottage, 41 Rosemary Road, Essex, CO15 1PA
- coffeebean cafe, 14b, High Street, Essex, CO15 1NR
- Jolly Roger Restaurant, The Pier, Essex, CO15 1QX
- The Red Lion - Pub & Restaurant, 8 Clacton Road, St. Osyth, Essex, CO16 8PA
- Armstrongs, Pavilion Bowl, Marine Parade East, Essex, CO15 1PS
- Playas at the Pavilion, Marine Parade East, Essex, CO15 1PS
- The Ship, Valley Road, co15 4ar
- Village Cafe, 68 Ravensdale, Essex, CO15 4QH
- KFC, Unit 1, Brook Retail Park, CO15 3TP
- Colin's Fish and Chips, 122 Holland Road, Essex, CO15 6NF
- The Creek, The Creek, Flag Hill, Essex, CO7 8RE
- The Kingscliff Hotel, 55 Kings Parade, Holland-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 5JB
- Subway, Stephenson Road West, Essex, CO15 4TL
- Barbusco, Bentley Country Park, Flag Hill, Essex, CO7 8RF
- Coach House Waterside Deli, The Coach House, Waterside, Essex, CO7 0AX
- No1 Harbour Square, 1 Harbour Square, Waterside Marina, Essex, CO7 0GE
- Cafe chic, 48 Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, Essex, CO7 0AB
- The Fusilier, Aingers Green Road Aingers Green, Essex, CO7 8NH
- Floral Days Cafe, Hilltop Nurseries, Clacton Road , Essex, CO16 9DN
- Azura Blue Ltd, 1-3 Church Road, Brightlinsea, CO7 0JE
- Red Lion Pub Thorrington, Clacton Road, CO7 8EX
- The Black Boy, Thorpe Road, Weeley, Essex, CO16 9JJ
- The Plough, Plough Road, Essex, CO7 8LA
