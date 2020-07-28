Fast-food and takeaway chains Burger King, Costa Coffee, Greggs and McDonald's have shared their updated rules on the wearing of face masks in their stores.

The news comes days after the UK government introduced a new law making the wearing of face masks mandatory in shops and supermarkets - plus places such as coffee shops and sandwich shops.

Those who don't wear a mask could be fined £100 by police.

Here's what each chain have told us about the rules.

Burger King

A spokesperson from Burger King told us: "The safety of Burger King staff and customers is our number one priority.

"Following the Government's decision to make face coverings compulsory in takeaways and sandwich shops from Friday 24th July, we will ensure all our restaurants comply with recommended guidelines."

The chain didn't confirm to us if their staff would challenge any customers who don't wear a face mask or covering.

Costa Coffee

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said told us: "In line with UK Government guidelines we will be asking all customers who are not exempt, to wear a face covering whilst in a Costa store in England.

"Only customers who are sat at a designated table, consuming their food and drink should remove their masks.

"Whilst we ask that masks are worn within our stores, we will not be challenging customers who enter our stores without a mask since they may have a legitimate reason as to why they are unable to wear one."

Greggs

A Greggs spokesperson told us: “In line with the latest government guidelines, customers coming into our shops will be required to wear face coverings and we will have signage in our shops reminding customers to do so.”

Greggs didn't confirm to us if their staff would challenge any customers who don't wear a face mask or covering.

McDonald's

A McDonald’s spokesperson told us: "In line with Government guidance in England takeaway customers are required to wear a face covering at all times while in our restaurants.

"Also in line with the guidance, dine-in customers can go directly to a table and order using the My McDonald’s App without a face covering, but should wear one if moving around the restaurant - for example using the self-order screens, ordering at the counter or if using the toilets."

While the company added that they will be following guidance issued by government in each nation regarding face coverings, McDonald's didn't confirm if their staff would challenge customers who don't wear a face mask or covering.