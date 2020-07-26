POLICE officers are looking to speak to a man in relation to an incident where a man has indecently exposed himself.
Officers want to speak to the man pictured in the efit about an incident which took place in Main Road, Danbury at 3.40pm on June 28.
He was seen wearing a brown and blue checked shirt and brown shorts.
Anyone who can identify him or has any information about this incident which could help with the police enquiries is asked to call PC Nick Sharp in the Chelmsford policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/95096/20.
Alternatively people can report it online at essex.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.