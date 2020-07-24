DELAYS are expected after a lorry crashed into level crossing barriers, taking them completely off.
Manningtree Railway Station's level crossing remains closed while repairs take place to make the crossing safe for trains and vehicles to use as workers head home for the weekend.
The works are expected to take about two hours, but Network Rail's engineers are working as quickly as possible.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.
Rail passengers should check how their journey might be affected.
A Network Rail spokesman said: “We have engineers on site carrying out repairs as quickly as they can.
"I apologise to those affected and understand how frustrating this disruption is, especially as we approach home time on a Friday. "It is vital that we make the level crossing safe for everyone before re-opening the road.”
