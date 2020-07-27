THE Government’s housing minister has visited Jaywick to hear about “ambitious” plans to regenerate the deprived area.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Minister Chris Pincher was given a tour of the village’s Brooklands and Grasslands area, which is officially listed as the most deprived area in the country.

During the visit he was taken around ten new homes being built by Tendring Council in Lotus Way.

The new high-quality flood resilient homes – five of which are for rent and five starter homes – are almost complete.

Tendring Council said sub-standard housing in the area is a challenge for people’s quality of life with many properties having been constructed as holiday homes.

The visit was organised by Clacton MP Giles Watling, who has previously had discussions with ministers on possible welfare reforms to encourage landlords to improve their properties.

During his visit the minister was briefed on legislative proposals drawn up by Tendring Council and supported by Mr Watling and Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin.

Mr Pincher said: “I am visiting Jaywick to champion Tendring Council’s plans for more affordable housing and to hear how I can support them further in delivering on their ambitious plans to bring forward much-needed investment for this community.”

Mr Watling said Government support was important for the plan.

“Great work has been done on the ground by Tendring Council and Essex County Council, working with the strong community but I will continue to lobby as I have done consistently for wider recognition of the challenges faced by Jaywick Sands and secure support right from the top,” he said.

Paul Honeywood, councillor responsible for housing and with special responsibility for Jaywick, said he was pleased with the opportunity to promote the area to the minister.

“Working with our partners we are making real, positive strides.

“More than £5million has been invested in improving local roads and, following on from these ten new homes, the council has committed to building another 100 homes in this area as part of its policy to build local homes for local people.”