THE re-opening of a museum which was undergoing a five year long project to bring Brightlingsea’s history to life has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trustees of Brightlingsea Museum, in Station Road, have announced the museum will not re-open to the public until September.

In the past two years volunteers at the Brightlingsea Museum have been tirelessly planning and preparing new exhibitions in the town’s former police station, which had been renovated and extended.

However, the hard work of the volunteers was brought to a halt by the national lockdown.

The lockdown not only meant the museum could not open in May as planned but it also interrupted the progress volunteers were making to complete the installation of exhibitions.

Margaret Stone, curator and trustee of the museum, said work recommenced as restrictions have been eased.

She said: “It is hoped most of the work will be completed in the next six weeks but there are still concerns about opening to the public.”

“The museum is completely volunteer-run and many of those probably in the age-group especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Another major factor to consider is the number of interactive features in the new exhibition, as the project team were keen to give visitors a truly ‘hands-on’ experience and understanding about life as perhaps a fisherman or shipyard worker.”

She added further advice is now being sought about whether some of these features will have to be temporarily removed or adapted.

Trustees have decided managed visits for volunteers, Friends of the Museum and sponsors can be arranged during August but the museum will not open to the public until September.

She added: “The team at the museum working on this extensive project regrets this lengthy delay to the long-awaited opening of the museum, but they feel everyone will understand the health of visitors, the community and volunteers must be their prime concern.”