NEW bottle banks have been installed at a supermarket.

Tendring Council fitted the glass recycling banks at the Asda store in Bull Hill Road, Clacton.

The store now has six recycling banks on site in two areas of the car park allowing customers to recycle their glass while making a shopping trip.

The site will be maintained by the council and users are being asked to use it responsibly.

Glass recycling has seen a big increase during lockdown, along with other types of waste, with bottle bank tonnage up 155 per cent in April compared to February.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for environment, said: “Not only does this encourage households to recycle by allowing them to responsibly dispose of their glass at the same time as doing the shopping, it also helps reduce their carbon footprint.”

“I would ask that people use the bottle bank responsibly.”

The banks will join several other recycling sites across the district, and residents can find their nearest point by visiting bit.ly/38WKgHj.

If the bottle banks are full or the area untidy, this should be reported to the council at recycle@tendringdc.gov.uk or by calling the Contact Centre on 01255 686868.