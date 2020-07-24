A HEALTH boss is urging residents to maintain social distancing measures following an increase in Covid-19 cases in Harwich and Clacton.

The first signs of an increase in coronavirus cases in the two towns has been detected by Dr Mike Gogarty, director of public health for Essex after 21 cases were reported in the past two weeks.

Dr Gogarty said: "We have seen the first signs of an increase in cases of covid-19 in Clacton and Harwich and want to reassure residents that we are taking necessary action with our partners to understand this and put measures in place to ensure residents remain safe.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to stress to residents of Clacton and Harwich and surrounding areas that it is essential if this disease is to be controlled that they maintain social distancing measures and follow the latest government advice.

"This is the only way the virus will be defeated."

According to the latest Government figures, a total of 637 Tendring residents have had Covid-19.

He added the latest data reveals a "small increase" in the numbers with Covid-19, and detailed analysis from the Essex and Southend Contact Tracing Service shows that this is mainly in young adults.

He said: "The Essex and Southend Contract Tracing Service is working to contact those who may be considered contacts and providing the necessary advice and support. We are also working locally with Tendring District Council’s Health Protection team to target key areas and locations to provide specialist advice."

However, he has stressed it is most important people remember that the virus is still with us and could increase again at any time unless everyone follows protective measures.

"People must stay two meters from each other if they are to avoid getting our transmitting the disease, if this is not possible other measures such as masks should be worn. Please continue to be vigilant with handwashing and if you do feel unwell you should isolate yourself and get a test straight away via the NHS website," he added.

An Essex County Council spokesman said the authority is not looking at a local lockdown at this stage.



She added:"We will continue to review the situation and if further action is needed to be taken then we will communicate further."