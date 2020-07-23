A number of serious outages affecting internet connections and telephone services from some of the UK's biggest suppliers have been reported nationwide this afternoon.
Here's what we know so far.
As of 12.30pm today (July 23, 2020), the following providers are reporting problems across various parts of the UK - according to Downdetector.
- BT
- EE
- Plusnet
- TalkTalk
To check any reported problems via Downdetector, click here.
Internet and telephone users have been urged to be patient while the providers look into the issues.
The incident comes days after dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked last week, including users such as Barack Obama.
