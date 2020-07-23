POLICE say they are investigating after reports a man in a van was acting suspiciously.
The warning comes after reports on social media a man was posing as a door to door salesman before trying to steal property, including pets.
He is said to drive a transit-style vehicle.
Incidents have been reported in Wix, Brightlingsea and Harwich.
A spokesman for Tendring Police said: "We are investigating these reports, have officers carrying out area searches, and working to establish the circumstances around these reports.
"If you have any information please call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."