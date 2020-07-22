Fast-food chain McDonald's have published a full list of restaurants across the UK that have reopened for diners to eat-in.
The details follow an announcement by the company on Tuesday.
When did branches reopen for customers to eat inside?
The resturants reopened on Wednesday, July 22. Currently this excludes Wales, due to eat-in restrictions.
Restaurants that reopened for dine-in on July 22:
- 185-187 Oxford Street
- 291 Oxford St
- A31 Picket Post
- A8 Showcase
- Aberdeen - Kittybrewster
- Aberdeen City Centre
- Abingdon
- Acton
- Aintree
- Airdrie
- Alloa
- Alnwick
- Alperton
- Altrincham Retail Park
- Angel Row
- Antrim - the Junction Retail Park
- Appleby Magna
- Arbroath Dt
- Archway
- Argyle St
- Asda - Watford Dome Roundabout
- Asda Bournemouth
- Asda Bournemouth 2
- Asda Dunfermline
- Asda Fulwood
- Asda Kirkcaldy
- Asda Leigh
- Asda Longbenton
- Asda Slough
- Asda Wallington
- Asda Widnes
- Ashby De La Zouch
- Ashford - Eureka Park
- Ashford Orbital Park
- Ashford-high Street
- Ashington
- Aylesbury
- Aylesbury 2
- Ayr
- Baker Street
- Balham
- Ballymena
- Banbridge
- Banbury - Beaumont Rd
- Banbury Gateway
- Bangor-bloomfield Shopping Centre
- Bankhead Park - Glenrothes
- Barking
- Barkingside London
- Barlborough
- Barnet
- Barnsley - Old Mill Lane
- Barnsley - Upper New Street
- Barnstaple - Eastern Ave
- Barnstaple - Roundswell
- Basildon Eastgate
- Basildon Mayflower Retail Park
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Basingstoke Ii
- Basingstoke-market Place
- Bath
- Bath - 2
- Bathgate
- Baynards Green
- Beckton
- Beckton - Asda
- Bedford - Elms Parc
- Bedford Aspects
- Beechings Way
- Belfast - Shore Road
- Belfast 2
- Benson - Oxford Road
- Bentalls Centre Kingston
- Berwick-upon-tweed
- Bethnal Green
- Bexhill-on-sea
- Bexleyheath
- Bicester
- Bideford
- Biggleswade
- Bilbrough Top
- Bilston
- Birchwood Warrington
- Black Cat
- Blackburn
- Blackpool Bank Hey Street
- Blackpool South Shore
- Blyth
- Bobbing - Sheppey Way
- Bolton
- Bolton - Astley Bridge
- Boongate Peterborough
- Bootle
- Boreham Interchange
- Boscombe
- Boston
- Botley Road
- Bourges Boulevard
- Bourne
- Bournemouth
- Bracknell - the Keep
- Bracknell - the Lexicon
- Bradford Rooley
- Braintree
- Bramley
- Brampton Hut - Huntingdon
- Brent Cross
- Bridge of Don
- Bridgwater
- Brighton - Churchill Square
- Brighton 1
- Brighton Ii
- Brighton Marina
- Bristol
- Bristol Bedminster
- Bristol Brislington
- Bristol Cribbs
- Bristol Filton
- Bristol Fishponds
- Bristol Horsefair
- Bristol Patchway
- Brixton
- Bromley
- Bromley - Garden Gate Ph
- Brompton Rd
- Buck Barn A24 / A272
- Bucksburn
- Burgess Hill
- Burton
- Burton 2
- Burton on Trent
- Bushey
- Byker
- Calcot Relocation
- Camberwell
- Cambridge
- Cambridge Services
- Camden
- Cameron Toll
- Campbells Meadow Kings Lynn
- Canterbury High Street
- Canterbury Ii
- Carrickfergus
- Castle Marina
- Castlereagh - Saintfields
- Catterick - Garrison
- Caxton Gibbet
- Chancery Lane
- Chatham
- Chelmsford
- Chelmsford - Regiment Business Park
- Chelmsford 2 Riverside
- Chelmsford Westway
- Chelsea Kings Road
- Cheltenham
- Cheshire Oaks
- Chester
- Chester 2
- Chesterfield
- Chestfield D/t
- Chingford Fountain Ph
- Chippenham
- Christchurch F/s
- Cirencester
- Clacton - Brook Retail Park
- Clapham
- Clapham Junction
- Claycross - Derby Road
- Clifton Moor
- Clumber St Nottingham
- Coalville
- Coatbridge
- Colchester
- Colchester Stadium
- Coleraine
- Colindale F/s
- Colsterworth
- Commercial Road
- Cookstown - N Ireland
- Corby
- Corby 2
- Corby 3
- Cortonwood
- Coventry
- Cramlington
- Crawley
- Crawley Leisure Park
- Crawley Sainsburys Drive Thru
- Cricklewood
- Crow Road
- Croydon
- Croydon - Colonnades
- Croydon 2
- Croydon Valley Park
- Cullompton
- Cumbernauld
- Dagenham 3
- Dalkeith
- Dalston
- Dalton Park
- Dartford - Spital Street
- Darwen - J4(m65)
- Daventry
- Denham D/t
- Deptford F/s
- Derby - Commercial Park
- Derby Markeaton Park
- Derby Wyvern
- Didcot
- Doncaster Factory Outlet
- Dover - Whitfield
- Downpatrick - County Down
- Dudley - Upper Gornal
- Dumbarton
- Dumfries
- Dunbar
- Dunchurch
- Dundee - Camperdown
- Dundee 1
- Dundee D/t
- Dundonald F/s
- Dunfermline 2 - Fife Leisure Park
- Dungannon
- Dunstable
- Durham-arnison Centre
- Ealing Broadway
- East Grinstead White Lion
- East Ham
- Eastbourne I
- Eastbourne Ii
- Eastleigh
- Eastleigh - Asda
- Edgware Road
- Edinburgh - Corstorphine
- Edinburgh - Newbridge
- Edinburgh - Straiton
- Edmonton
- Elgin
- Elk Mill Retail Park
- Eltham
- Ely Leisure Village
- Enfield 2
- Enniskillen
- Epsom
- Erith
- Evesham
- Exchange Walk
- Eye Green
- Falkirk D/t
- Felling Bypass
- Feltham
- Ferndown
- Festival Leisure Park Basildon
- Finchley Lido
- Finnieston
- Folkestone
- Folkestone Sainsburys
- Forest Gate F/s
- Forfar
- Formby
- Fort William
- Forth Road Bridge
- Fosse Park
- Friern Barnet
- Frome - Sandy Hills Lane
- Gainsborough
- Galashiels
- Gallions Reach Beckton
- Gallows Corner
- Garston (watford) Fs-dt
- Gillingham - Bowaters
- Glasgow - Braehead
- Glasgow - Easterhouse
- Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
- Glasgow - Kirkintilloch
- Glasgow - London Road
- Glasgow - Silverburn
- Glasshoughton
- Glengormley - Belfast
- Glenrothes 1
- Goole Dt
- Grangemouth
- Grantham 2
- Gravesend
- Gravesend - Asda
- Greenwich-cutty Sark
- Grimsby
- Guiseley
- Hamilton 2
- Hamilton Palace
- Hammersmith 2 Broadway Centre
- Hanwell
- Haringey
- Harold Hill
- Harrow
- Harrow Leisure Centre
- Harwich
- Hastings
- Hatfield
- Hatfield - Asda
- Hayes
- Heathrow Dt
- Hereford
- Hereford 2
- High Wycombe High Street
- Highway Shadwell
- Hockliffe
- Holborn
- Hounslow
- Huddersfield Leeds Road
- Hunslet
- Huntingdon - Tower Field
- Hunts Cross
- Huyton - Huyton Hey Road
- Huyton - Page Moss
- Ilford 1
- Ilkeston Drive Thru
- Ingleby Road
- Inverness - Inshes Retail Park
- Irvine
- Isle of Sheppey
- Kensington
- Kettering
- Kettering - Orion Way
- Kettering Northfield
- Kilburn
- Killingbeck
- Killingworth Centre
- Kilmarnock Bellfield Interchange
- Kings Cross - Ex Wendys
- Kings Lynn
- Kings Norton
- Kingston Park
- Kingston-upon-thames
- Kinnaird Pk
- Kirkby - County Road/hall Lane
- Kirkcaldy 2
- Lakeside Ii
- Leamington Spa
- Leamington Spa 2
- Leeds - Colton Mill
- Leeds - Oakwood
- Leeming Bar Services
- Leicester Square
- Leighton Buzzard
- Letchworth
- Leven - Riverside Road
- Lewisham
- Lichfield
- Lincoln - Carlton Centre
- Lincoln - Rope Walk
- Linwood
- Liverpool - Albert Dock
- Liverpool - Belle Vale
- Liverpool - Clayton Square
- Liverpool - Great Homer Street
- Liverpool - Kensington
- Liverpool - Queens Drive
- Liverpool - Rice Lane
- Liverpool Lord St
- Liverpool Street
- Livingston - Almondvale Avenue
- Livingston-designer Outlet
- Lombardy Retail Park
- London Bridge
- London Colney - the Bell
- London Road Edinburgh
- Londonderry - Crescent Link
- Londonderry - Strand Rd
- Long Sutton
- Loughborough
- Lurgan
- Luton - Chaul End Lane
- Luton Retail Park Gipsy Lane
- Lymm
- Maidenhead
- Maidstone - Broadway
- Maidstone - Week Street
- Maldon
- Malvern
- Manchester - Salford Rialto
- Manchester Fort
- Maresfield
- Margate
- Market Harborough
- Markham Moor
- Markham Vale
- Marks Gate
- Maryhill
- Matlock
- Melksham
- Melton Mowbray
- Metro Centre Yellow
- Middlebrook
- Middlesbrough
- Middlesbrough - Leisure Park
- Milton Keynes
- Milton Keynes Arena
- Minehead - Vulcan Road
- Minster Services
- Monifieth - Arbroath Road
- Monks Cross Drive-thru
- Moor Farm
- Nairn
- Neasden Fs-dt
- New Malden
- Newark
- Newbury 3
- Newbury Retail Park
- Newcastle - Grainger Street
- Newcastle 1
- Newhaven
- Newry - Damolly Retail Park
- Newtown Abbey
- Newtownards
- North Acton
- North Finchley
- Northampton - St James Retail Park
- Northampton Sixfields
- Northfield
- Northwich
- Norwich - Hay Hill
- Notting Hill Gate
- Nottingham - Victoria Centre
- Nuneaton - Asda
- Nuneaton-bermuda Park
- Nuneaton-queens Road
- Old Kent Road Dt
- Oldbury
- Oldham
- Ollerton
- Omagh - Northern Ireland
- Ormskirk - Two Saints Retail Park
- Orpington
- Orsett Cock
- Osmaston Derby
- Ower
- Oxford
- Oxford Headington
- Oxford Street 1
- Park Royal - Asda
- Parkhead
- Peggy Bedford
- Pendlebury
- Penge
- Perth
- Perth - Broxden
- Peterborough - Glinton
- Peterborough - Hampton
- Peterborough - Morrisons
- Peterborough A1 Haddon
- Peterhead
- Plymouth - Billacombe
- Plymouth Marsh Mills
- Plymouth New George St 1
- Polegate
- Pollokshaws
- Pontefract
- Port Glasgow - Retail Park
- Portadown
- Portishead
- Portlethen - Asda
- Potters Bar - Metropolitan House
- Preston Friargate
- Princes Street
- Putney
- Queensgate Peterborough
- Queensway - London
- Raunds Service Station
- Reading
- Reading - Forbury Retail Park
- Reading - Lower Earley
- Reading - Oracle Centre
- Reading - Oxford Road
- Reading Gate Retail Park
- Redcar - Thrush Road
- Redditch
- Redhill
- Redhouse Interchange
- Richmond
- Ripon - Harrogate Road
- Robroyston Glasgow
- Roehampton - Asda
- Romford
- Romford 2
- Rothwell
- Royston
- Rugby
- Rugby - Leicester Road
- Rushmere - Shopping Centre
- Salford
- Salford - Regent Road
- Salisbury
- Salisbury - Southampton Road
- Saltash
- Sauchiehall Street
- Scarborough
- Scunthorpe 2
- Seafield Road
- Selby
- Seven Kings
- Seven Sisters
- Shaftesbury Avenue - 2
- Sheffield Ii
- Shepherds Bush
- Shiptonthorpe
- Shoreham
- Shrewsbury - Battlefields
- Shrewsbury-meole Brace
- Shropshire Newport Retail Park
- Silverlink
- Sittingbourne 2
- Skegness - Grand Parade
- Sleaford - Holdingham Roundabout
- Slough
- Slough - the Prince of Wales Ph
- Slough Ii
- Slough Uno - Bestobell
- South Andrew Street
- South Harrow - Shaftesbury
- Southall the Broadway
- Southend
- Spalding Dt
- Speke
- Springburn
- Sprucefield F/s
- St Albans Retail Park
- St Austell
- St Enoch Centre
- St Helens - Chalon Way
- St Helens - Church Street
- St Helier
- St Ives - Bramley Road
- St Leonards
- St Pauls
- St. Martins Lane
- Stafford
- Stafford - Eccleshall Road
- Stafford Kingsmead
- Stamford
- Stamfordham Road
- Stanmore Cornerhouse
- Stansted
- Stechford
- Stevenage Ii
- Stevenage Leisure Park
- Stevenston - Hawkhill Retail Park
- Stirling
- Stirling - Drip Road
- Stockport
- Stockport - Sandy Lane
- Strabane
- Strand
- Stratford
- Stratford the Mall
- Streatham Place
- Street
- Stretford
- Stroud
- Sunderland
- Sutterton
- Sutton
- Swadlincote- Belmont Street
- Swanley
- Swindon - Bridgemead
- Swindon - Brunel Centre
- Swindon Cockleberry
- Swindon Green Bridge
- Swindon- Orbital Centre
- Swiss Cottage
- Sydenham
- Tamworth 2
- Tamworth Wilnecote
- Tankersley
- Taunton
- Taunton - Asda
- Team Valley
- Telford
- Telford - Donnington
- Telford Road
- Tesco Knocknagoney
- Thamesmead
- The Chimes
- Thorne
- Thornton Heath
- Thurrock Lakeside
- Tilbury
- Tooting
- Torquay
- Tottenham
- Travellers Friend
- Trongate
- Trowbridge
- Uckfield
- Urmston
- Uttoxeter Dt
- Uxbridge
- Waddon
- Wakefield - Cathedral Retail Park
- Wakefield - Snowhill
- Wakefield 2
- Waltham Abbey
- Walthamstow
- Walton Rd
- Walton-on-thames
- Walworth Rd
- Wandsworth
- Wandsworth Dt
- Wandsworth Road
- Warren Street
- Warrington
- Warrington - Riverside
- Warwick
- Washington
- Watchfield
- Watford Hertfordshire Arms
- Watford High Street
- Welling
- Welwyn Garden City
- Wembley
- Wembley - Asda
- West Bromwich
- West Lynn
- Weston-super-mare
- Weston-super-mare 2
- Westwood
- Westwood Shopping Centre
- Weymouth
- Weymouth Ii
- Whitchurch
- Whittlesford
- Wigan
- Winchester
- Windsor
- Wisbech - Cromwell Centre
- Wishaw
- Witney
- Wood Green
- Wood Green - Spouters Corner
- Woolwich
- Woolwich - Church Street
- Woolwich 2
- Worcester
- Worcester Hylton Road
- Worksop D/t
- Worle - Weston-super-mare
- Wyboston
- Wythenshaw Civic Centre
- Yate
- Yeovil
- York
- York - Poppleton
- York Outlet Village
- Yorkshire Grey
Restaurants that have already reopened for dine-in:
- Arklow
- Athlone
- Athlone - D/t
- Ballincollig Dt
- Carlow - Kennedy Avenue
- Carlow Msa Dt
- Cashel
- Cavan - Dublin Road
- Citywest Dt
- Clonmel
- Cork - Blackpool S/c
- Cork Winthrop Street
- Coventry Cross Cheaping
- Derby
- Dublin Airport
- Dublin Blanchardstown is
- Dublin Naas Road
- Dungarvan D/t
- Fermoy
- Galway
- Kilkenny Dt
- Liffey Valley Shopping Centre
- Longford
- Mallow
- Portlaoise
- Roscrea
- Scunthorpe - Doncaster Road
- Tallaght I/s
- Tullamore
- Waterford - Barronstrand Street
- Wexford Drive Thru
Here's a recap of the safety measures that will be implemented:
McDonald's say these are on top of the existing steps in place to help protect customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:
- Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers
- Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing
- Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes
- Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings
- Fewer people on each shift
- Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible
Customers can check if their local restaurant is open for dine-in by visiting the McDonald’s restaurant locator.
