An urgent set of product recalls have been issued by a number of top supermarket chains.

Here's a round-up of the latest alerts from the Food Standards Agency.

Highland Bay Seafoods recalls Baked Whole King Scallops

Highland Bay Seafoods is recalling their Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek and kale sauce topped with mash potato because it contains fish which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

Which products have been affected?

Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek & kale sauce topped with mash potato

Pack size - 200g (2 scallops in a pack)

- 200g (2 scallops in a pack) Batch code - R006, R007, R008 and 20106

- R006, R007, R008 and 20106 Best before/end date - 07/2020, 09/2020, 12/2020 and 04/2021

- 07/2020, 09/2020, 12/2020 and 04/2021 Allergens - Fish

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish, do not eat it.

Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or alternatively contact the company at the following email address Sales@Bayfoodgroup.co.uk.

Benyfit Natural Pet Food recalls various brands of raw dog food products containing beef

Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd has called back several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.

The company says the products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.

Which products have been affected?

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 046-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021

Batch code: 046-083 - Best before: 23 March 2021

Batch code: 046-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 046-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 047-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021

Batch code: 047-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 047-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 047-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Unique Raw Duck, Beef & Ox Recipe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 710-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 710-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 013-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 013-085 - Best before: March 25, 2021

Batch code: 013-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 013-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 014-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021

Batch code: 014-086 - Best before: March 25, 2021

Batch code: 014-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021

Batch code: 014-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 010-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 010-087 - Best before: March 27, 2021

Batch code: 010-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 010-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 011-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021

Batch code: 011-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 011-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021

Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete

Pack size: 454g

Batch code: 203-078 - Best before: March 18, 2021

Batch code: 203-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 203-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021

Neew Dog Premium Beef

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 405-079 - Best before: March 19, 2021

Batch code: 405-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 405-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021

Neew Dog Premium Beef

Pack size: 500g

Batch code: 406-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021

Batch code: 406-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021

Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe

Pack size: 1kg

Batch code: 707-098 - Best before: April 7, 2021

According to the Food Standards Agency, the products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.

What to do if you have one of the affected products

If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.

Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.

Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.

For more information contact Benyfit Natural Pet Food on 01892 770 188 or email bn.info@rpfcgroup.co.uk.

JFC (UK) recalls S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix

JFC (UK) Ltd is recalling S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix because it contains celery and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.

Which products have been affected?

S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix

Pack size - 1 kg

- 1 kg Best before - 22 December 2020, 16 March 2021, 07 May 2021, 23 May 2021, 12 June 2021, 10 July 2021

- 22 December 2020, 16 March 2021, 07 May 2021, 23 May 2021, 12 June 2021, 10 July 2021 Allergens - Celery, Mustard

What to do if you have one of the affected products

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to celery and/or mustard do not eat it.

Instead return to the store where you bought it and ask for a full refund. Alternatively contact JFC(UK) Ltd at UKQM@jfc.eu.

Cliftons Farm recalls raw milk and raw cream

Cliftons Farm is recalling raw milk and raw cream because campylobacter has been found in the products.

Which products have been affected?

liftons Farm raw milk

Pack size - 2 pints

Use by - any products purchased on or after June 20, 2020

Cliftons Farm raw cream

Pack size - 230 ml

Use by - any products purchased on or after June 20, 2020

If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, dispose of them and contact Cliftons Farm for a full refund at https://cliftonsfarm.com/contact/.

Waitrose & Partners recalls Beef and Ale Pie

Waitrose & Partners are recalling Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie because it contains hazelnuts and milk which are not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Which products have been affected?

Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie

Pack size - 400g

Batch code - L0125

Best before/end: November 2021

Allergens - Milk, Nuts (hazelnut)

If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.

Instead return it to a local Waitrose store for a full refund. Alternatively contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 881 Option 4.