An urgent set of product recalls have been issued by a number of top supermarket chains.
Here's a round-up of the latest alerts from the Food Standards Agency.
Highland Bay Seafoods recalls Baked Whole King Scallops
Highland Bay Seafoods is recalling their Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek and kale sauce topped with mash potato because it contains fish which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.
Which products have been affected?
Baked Whole King Scallops with a creamy leek & kale sauce topped with mash potato
- Pack size - 200g (2 scallops in a pack)
- Batch code - R006, R007, R008 and 20106
- Best before/end date - 07/2020, 09/2020, 12/2020 and 04/2021
- Allergens - Fish
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to fish, do not eat it.
Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or alternatively contact the company at the following email address Sales@Bayfoodgroup.co.uk.
Benyfit Natural Pet Food recalls various brands of raw dog food products containing beef
Benyfit Natural Pet Food Ltd has called back several types of frozen raw dog food products containing beef because the products might contain salmonella.
The company says the products have been sold by various independent pet food stores and online.
Which products have been affected?
Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 046-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021
- Batch code: 046-083 - Best before: 23 March 2021
- Batch code: 046-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 046-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural 80-10-10 Beef Meat Feast
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 047-076 - Best before: March 16, 2021
- Batch code: 047-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 047-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 047-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Unique Raw Duck, Beef & Ox Recipe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 710-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 710-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021
Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 013-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 013-085 - Best before: March 25, 2021
- Batch code: 013-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 013-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Beef & Tripe
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 014-077 - Best before: March 17, 2021
- Batch code: 014-086 - Best before: March 25, 2021
- Batch code: 014-093 - Best before: April 2, 2021
- Batch code: 014-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 010-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 010-087 - Best before: March 27, 2021
- Batch code: 010-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 010-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Benyfit Natural Succulent Beef
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 011-083 - Best before: March 23, 2021
- Batch code: 011-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 011-100 - Best before: April 9, 2021
Embark on Raw Natural Working Dog Food Beef Complete
Pack size: 454g
- Batch code: 203-078 - Best before: March 18, 2021
- Batch code: 203-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 203-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021
Neew Dog Premium Beef
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 405-079 - Best before: March 19, 2021
- Batch code: 405-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 405-099 - Best before: April 8, 2021
Neew Dog Premium Beef
Pack size: 500g
- Batch code: 406-090 - Best before: March 30, 2021
- Batch code: 406-097 - Best before: April 6, 2021
Unique Raw Chicken, Beef & Ox Recipe
Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 707-098 - Best before: April 7, 2021
According to the Food Standards Agency, the products listed above might be contaminated with salmonella.
What to do if you have one of the affected products
If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use.
Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.
Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.
For more information contact Benyfit Natural Pet Food on 01892 770 188 or email bn.info@rpfcgroup.co.uk.
JFC (UK) recalls S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix
JFC (UK) Ltd is recalling S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix because it contains celery and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.
Which products have been affected?
S&B Golden Curry Medium Hot Sauce Mix
- Pack size - 1 kg
- Best before - 22 December 2020, 16 March 2021, 07 May 2021, 23 May 2021, 12 June 2021, 10 July 2021
- Allergens - Celery, Mustard
What to do if you have one of the affected products
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to celery and/or mustard do not eat it.
Instead return to the store where you bought it and ask for a full refund. Alternatively contact JFC(UK) Ltd at UKQM@jfc.eu.
Cliftons Farm recalls raw milk and raw cream
Cliftons Farm is recalling raw milk and raw cream because campylobacter has been found in the products.
Which products have been affected?
liftons Farm raw milk
- Pack size - 2 pints
- Use by - any products purchased on or after June 20, 2020
Cliftons Farm raw cream
- Pack size - 230 ml
- Use by - any products purchased on or after June 20, 2020
If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, dispose of them and contact Cliftons Farm for a full refund at https://cliftonsfarm.com/contact/.
Waitrose & Partners recalls Beef and Ale Pie
Waitrose & Partners are recalling Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie because it contains hazelnuts and milk which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Which products have been affected?
Waitrose & Partners Slow Cooked Beef and Ale Pie
- Pack size - 400g
- Batch code - L0125
- Best before/end: November 2021
- Allergens - Milk, Nuts (hazelnut)
If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to nuts (hazelnuts) and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.
Instead return it to a local Waitrose store for a full refund. Alternatively contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 881 Option 4.
