A CLOSURE order has been issued to a flat after neighbours were left facing a torrent of fights, violence and anti-social behaviour.

Police have been called to the property at Marina Court, Marine Parade East, Clacton, numerous times in recent months following reports of violence.

Troublemakers were said to regularly descend upon the flat, following which the tenant was issued with a community protection notice banning anyone else from entering.

But the notice did little to stop antisocial behaviour and Clacton’s community policing team applied to Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to have the property closed.

The order was granted and officers attended the scene that evening alongside the landlord, who boarded up the trouble spot.

PC Nikki Heath, Tendring’s community safety and engagement officer, said: “The tenant was issued a community protection notice back in July.

“They breached a condition which states they are not to have any visitors other than those named on the tenancy.

“The notice was issued but they didn’t take any notice of that.

“Police have attended that location several times in recent months, including to arguments and domestic incidents.

“There was recurring persistent antisocial behaviour and a lot of people were being invited in as well as unwanted visitors.

“We have had complaints from the public about persistent antisocial behaviour at the property.

“The local policing team has acted on those complaints and I’m pleased that magistrates granted a closure order so we can alleviate residents of their concerns.”

The closure order is place for up to six months.

Anyone entering the property faces six months in prison and an unlimited fine.