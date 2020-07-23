BOSSES at Clacton Pier say they are relieved to see confidence returning after lockdown and crowds flocking back to the attraction.

Three weekends after being allowed to reopen, the landmark said business is getting back on track and real progress has been made.

All but two rides are now in operation and the bowling centre will be reopened on August 1 with only a Government decision awaited for bringing back the Discovery Bay soft play.

Director Billy Ball said he is very encouraged with how things have gone so far.

“Confidence is certainly returning, and it is great to see so many people coming back and enjoying themselves again,” he said.

“The Go-Gator ride was back up on Saturday and the Mouse Coaster on Sunday, leaving only the popular Miami Beach ride and the White Water Log Flume still to come on-line.

“We have been waiting for parts and materials - and in the case of the Miami we need to move it to a more central position due to the knock-on effect of the storm damage in February.”

Work to replace a section of timber decking with concrete is now well underway to achieve the relocation. It is now just a matter of days to wait for the concrete to cure to complete that task.

“We have a new layout of rides, as well as a new improved ticket office, both of which seem to have gone down well and we have received very positive feedback,” added Mr Ball.

“Everyone also seems pleased with the measures we have put in place in terms of Coronavirus with plenty of sanitization stations, signs, making everything as contactless as possible and taking details for track and trace.”

Mr Ball said it is frustrating to have no date yet for the soft play facility, but that Clacton MP Giles Watling has taken the issue up with the relevant department.

The MP has submitted a written question and is waiting for a reply.

“We are grateful that Giles has supported us and other businesses in Clacton over this very difficult period and made the right noises on our behalf,” added Mr Ball.

“Overall, the measures taken by the Government – such as the furlough job retention scheme and reducing VAT – have helped us to keep going and have made a real difference to us.”