A TRAVEL firm has announced it will be reconnecting Stansted Airport with popular tourist destinations from next week.

TUI says it will be launching its summer 2020 holiday programme from August 1 and will be offering flights to Greece and Spain.

The company will be offering flights to six destinations including Antalya, Corfu, Dalaman, Heraklion, Palma and Rhodes.

Flights from Stansted to Paphos and Tenerife will be added to the programme later this summer.

TUI dramatically reduced its services due to the coronavirus pandemic but says it will be restarting flights from Stansted following an increase in demand.

UK commercial director Richard Sofer said: "After four months of not taking people on holidays, we are incredibly excited to be back at Stansted Airport and taking our customers away. We’re starting small, offering holidays to some of our most popular destinations, so that those who want to travel can do so safely.

"Of course, the current circumstances mean we need to be flexible, and we’re ready to adapt our plans if need be. We’re always monitoring local and international Government advice, and we’ll constantly review our holiday programme as we go along.

"Our customers can be sure they’ll be taken care of through every part of their holiday with us – from the flight, to the transfers, and the hotel – particularly with our new COVID-19 Cover included with every booking. We realise we’re almost halfway through the summer, so we’re glad we’re finally able to offer a variety of choices so our customers can make the most of what’s left of the warmer months."

Stansted's aviation director Mats Sigurdson added: “We are delighted to see the return of TUI to London Stansted, and look forward to welcoming passengers to the airport in the coming weeks as they jet off on their well-earned holidays.

"We have worked closely with our airline partners on a host of safety measures at the airport so we are confident that many passengers will want to take advantage of the excellent choice and convenience of flying with TUI from their local airport this summer."