A SPATE of incidents involving weapons has led to police introducing additional stop-and-search powers.

Essex Police have invoked legislation after a number of concerning incidents in Jaywick over the past week.

Officers no longer need reasonable grounds to stop and search people between 2pm on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday.

Insp David White, of Clacton’s Local Policing Team said law-abiding people should not be concerned and go about their business as usual.

“We’ve seen a number of troubling incidents in the past week and, as we know that Jaywick is a close-knit community, we know that these attacks have been targeted," he said.

“These measures are a precaution and we have the safety of the people of Jaywick in mind.

“Anyone who intends on carrying a weapon, and using it to intimidate or cause harm, will be found and action will be taken.

“My officers will be in the area and are conducting visible patrols, so please come forward and speak to them if you have any knowledge about anyone who may be carrying weapons.”

The authority covers the whole village with boundaries at Gold Green Road to the west, the coastline to the south, it includes all the Avenues in the west, and runs from Midway to Jasmine Way in the north.