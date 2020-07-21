A TEENAGER was left shocked after discovering posters attacking sexual assault victims plastered on lampposts.

The 19-year-old student, from Frinton, found a series of hateful posters during a walk in Kirby Road, near Kirby Cross’s cemetery.

One of the twisted posters, which was laminated and strongly attached to the post, said victims were condemned to hell for allowing themselves to be raped.

“It’s absolutely disgusting and it is victim blaming - no-one allows themselves to be raped,” she said.

“There have been random handwritten posters being stuck loosely to roadsigns and lampposts in the Kirby Cross area around bus stops and the cemetery for some time.

“But they’ve become offensive and were printed, enlarged and heavily stuck on with tape and were laminated so could not be easily removed.

“On my daily walk, I came across a particular poster which entailed blaming people for ‘allowing themselves to be raped’ and saying they would ‘go to hell’.

“Since then, I have noticed many posters around Kirby, including outside of the primary school.

“This is particularly upsetting as young children are extremely impressionable and I can imagine seeing this would be scarring.

“I really hope this issue can be resolved soon and that no-one has to see these vulgar messages again.”

Following her appeal another resident took it upon themselves to paint over the offensive posters.

She appealed for anyone who finds a posters to inform Tendring Council and Essex Police.

A council spokesman said so far four complaints have been made about the posters.

“Given the nature of the posters our staff will remove any we are made aware of,” he added.