A SCHEME to improve the A133 between Clacton and Colchester which had been hindered by bad weather and Covid-19 has now been successfully completed.

County Hall bosses said the works to widen the northern approach of Weeley roundabout and to introduce a new left-turn slip at the Frating roundabout would help improve traffic flow to and from the resort.

Construction began in the winter and other modifications and safety improvements were also carried out on the roads.

Works on these roundabouts were carried out at the same time with the Weeley project finishing first in early April, while works continued on the Frating part.

Jacksons Civil Engineering has now left Frating, but will revisit the site in the autumn to complete tree planting and landscaping.

Essex County Council’s infrastructure boss Kevin Bentley said: “This is good news for local people, businesses and commuters as these highway improvements will ease traffic flows and improve the safety along this busy route.

“I would like to thank drivers for their patience shown throughout the roundabout improvements.

“Wet and windy conditions were a hindrance to the programme earlier in the scheme, followed by the more recent challenges presented by the Covid-19 health emergency.

“Fortunately the contractor was able to adjust their working practises to comply with Government advice to successfully deliver these works in good time.”

Frating roundabout has been changed

The work has been funded by Essex County Council and the Government’s South East Local Enterprise Partnership, which made £3.25million available for the improvements.

The work is designed to support economic growth and provide safety improvements to the route.

The county council said the re-designed roundabouts also increase journey time reliability by easing traffic flow for motorists on the busy route.

Work is still on-going on County Hall’s £6.5million project to improve traffic flows in Colchester.

Partial overnight road closures are taking place in the Ipswich Road works to replace the double roundabouts for single ones.

Work on the improvements scheme in Colchester started in September 2018 and was due to finish last year, but has suffered a series of delays.