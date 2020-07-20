LEISURE centres in Tendring are just days away from reopening with a host of measures in place to comply with social distancing rules.

Tendring Council-run centres will be opening doors alongside many others across the country who have joined the Government's Fit Together campaign to encourage people to get moving together again.

Residents are welcome to attend the centres from Monday, but are asked to be patient as there will be some temporary changes and restrictions.

Signs are in place guiding users on how to act safely and responsibly, similar to those used in supermarkets, and equipment may be marked as ‘out of use’ or spaced further apart to comply with social distancing rules.

Changing rooms and showers for gym and other ‘dry’ activities will be temporarily unavailable, so visitors are asked to arrive on site wearing the right clothing to be active – and to bring their own water bottle but leave towels at home.

Facilities will be available for pool users, who can of course bring towels.

Customers should also bring along their One Card to confirm their attendance upon arrival.

If you have not got a One Card then one will be issued upon arrival for your first visit.

Along with social distancing restrictions, there will be an increase in cleaning of equipment and touch points, and sanitisation stations will be available.

Restricted session times and opening hours are in place to allow for increased cleaning regimes.

All sessions must be booked in advance so that numbers can be managed.

The temporary measures will be adapted as and when government advice changes throughout the pandemic.

Initially over-16s only can use the facilities, as users and staff adapt to the new ways of operating, but this will be regularly reviewed over the summer holidays.

Alex Porter, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and tourism, reassured customers its facilities are safe; but if they have concerns then to speak to a member of staff.

“We know lots of people are itching to get back into our leisure centres, whether that’s to swim, work out, or spin,”Mr Porter said.

“Our staff have been preparing for quite some time to make sure the centres are as safe as they can be, and are ready to welcome users back in – we just ask that people respect the new measures in place and are kind as we all adapt to new ways of operating.”

The Fit Together campaign is based on the Government’s guidelines for reopening, which were supported by fitness trade body ukactive and approved by independent scientific advisors.

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, added: “Fitness and leisure facilities are part of the social fabric of our society, and it’s clear our sector has a vital role to play in our resilience and recovery from Covid-19.

“We know that people have missed being active together in our facilities, and ukactive’s Fit Together campaign shows that customer and staff safety will be our number one priority when they return.

“Reopening our facilities requires a collective responsibility from operators and customers, and we know our members will be proud to use the Fit Together message as the sector unites in its tireless work to keep the nation moving.”