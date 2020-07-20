Costa Coffee is hoping to sweeten the taste buds of the nation this summer with the launch of a new limited edition Honeycomb flavour range.

Here's everything you need to know about the new offering.

What types of coffee are on the new range?

Coffee-lovers looking to try something new can opt for a Honeycomb Latte Macchiato or a Honeycomb Cappuccino, both layered with fresh coffee, frothy milk and topped with golden sprinkles.

The chain have also launched a new Honeycomb Iced Cappuccino and Honeycomb Iced Latte.

Also for cold brew fans is the new Honeycomb Cold Brew Coffee. The drink is brewed for more than 20 hours and then finished with golden honeycomb syrup.

This summer, Costa's Frostino range will be joined by the Honeycomb flavour Frostino with Light Dairy Swirl.

The ice-based blended drink features a rich buttery honeycomb flavour syrup and a swirl of Belgian chocolate sauce, finished with a light whipped topping.

Also on the line-up is the Honeycomb Lemonade, with a balance of sweetness and tartness.

Can different options be ordered?

Yes - the drinks can be made with semi-skimmed lactofree milk, coconut, almond, oat and soya dairy alternatives available.

What have Costa Coffee said?

Eric Tavoukdjian, commercial marketing director at Costa Coffee said: “It’s a coffee-lovers dream at Costa Coffee this summer as we introduce a new drinks range that combines fantastic flavours with our signature handcrafted coffee.

“We’ve missed our customers over the past few months and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back.

"We hope everyone enjoys the Honeycomb flavour range as much as we do!"

Here's a round-up of what's on the new honeycomb menu

The new honeycomb flavour range is available in stores and drive thru, subject to availability and is served in either a Primo and Medio sizes only.

Honeycomb latte Macchiato - From £2.95

Honeycomb Cappuccino - From £2.95

Honeycomb Iced latte - From £2.95

Honeycomb Iced Cappuccino - From £2.95

Honeycomb Cold Brew Coffee– From £2.95

Honeycomb Lemonade - From £2.65

Honeycomb Frostino with Light Dairy Swirl (with or without coffee) – From £3.45

Costa Express machines will serve a Honeycomb flavour latte and Honeycomb Hot Chocolate subject to availability and is served in either a regular and large size only.

Honeycomb Latte – From £2.40

Honeycomb Hot Chocolate – From £2.40

Costa says the prices above do not reflect the newly introduced 15 per cent VAT reduction, which will be applied at till/machine.

Welcome back offer

Last week the company announced that it was welcoming back customers with a FREE perfectly hand-crafted drink of their choice when they register with the Costa Coffee Club mobile app.

The offer is available to both current Costa Coffee Club members and newly registered users.

Both will receive 300 extra points, the equivalent of £3, which they can spend on a drink of their choice in any participating Costa Coffee store across the UK.

The free coffee offer is open to anyone 16+ years from Monday, July 6, 2020 – Friday, July 31, 2020 with points valid for 12 months from activation.