Easyjet has just released the schedule for the remainder of its summer flights up until September 2021.

A range of bargain deals to destinations across Europe are now on sale, with cheap flights starting from just £28.99 per person.

Where can I fly to next year?

Flights to Europe are now available to book until September 2021, with routes to a number of popular holiday destinations available.

Flights to the sunny shores of Spain, Italy and Greece are among the deals available, with prices starting from a mere £28.99 per passenger.

Cheap deals to Ibiza and Majorca are also on offer, starting from £32.99 per person, while even bigger bargains can be found on routes to Dusseldorf and Hamburg, with flights available for less than £30.

Alternatively, if Croatia, Greece and France are on your dream holiday list, you could bag great value flights at less than £40 per person.

As for package holidays, customers can take advantage of a new offer which will knock £100 off the price of your trip.

The offer is valid until July 21 for holidays up to October 2021. Simply enter the code ‘SAVE100’ when you book to claim it.

What about flights this summer?

As well as its summer 2021 schedule, Easyjet is also resuming more flights from next month, with routes to France, Italy, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Montenegro, Croatia, the Balearics and the Canary Islands all available to book.

The airline is also restarting its package holidays from August 1, following the lifting of the ban on foreign travel to a select list of countries and territories that are no longer considered a high risk to UK tourists.

Easyjet will increase its operations to about 75 per cent in August, offering around 60 routes to destinations across its European network, including Paris, Barcelona and Berlin.

As for passengers who have a holiday booked this year and need to move it, the airline has waived the change fee for flights and holidays for all bookings to allow customers to move their dates free of charge.

You can amend your booking online, via the airline’s Manage Bookings section.