The National Trust has reopened seven of its houses this week (from Monday, July 13) for the first time since the lockdown as part of a phased approach to welcoming back visitors.

One-way systems and measures to ensure social distancing are in place at all gardens and homes.

What other safety measures are in place?

Hand sanitising gel will be made available and doors left open, while comment cards and other interactive elements of displays have been removed.

Why have certain sites reopened and not others?

The charity, which looks after 200 houses, has carefully selected the seven sites across England and Northern Ireland to reflect the challenges of opening a range of different types of properties in the coming weeks and months.

Five opened on Monday, July 13, followed by another two later in the week.

On June 3, it reopened gardens and parkland in England and Northern Ireland - and has since had over one million visits to its places for pre-booked visits.

The pilot is set to ensure that measures put in place enable people to explore and enjoy the properties safely.

What have the National Trust said?

John Orna-Ornstein, the National Trust’s Director of Culture and Engagement said: “It is just over 16 weeks since we closed all our houses back in March because of coronavirus and we know people have been really keen to get back inside and see their favourite properties and collections once more.

“The lockdown has taught us how important it is for people to engage with our cultural heritage and connecting with cultural activities.

“Our houses are remarkable places, full of hidden corners and many packed with treasures – but that in itself can create the challenges for us to reopen and meet the guidance safely.

“It isn’t as simple as just taking the dust sheets off the furniture and opening the doors, our plans have involved working out how many people can be in a room safely, how long they might spend there, while trying to ensure as much as possible they can still enjoy their time with us.

“But it is right that we take a cautious approach, so we ask visitors to remain patient a little longer while we work through how best to make sure everyone who wants to visit is safe and enjoys themselves.”

The Trust aims to reopen further properties in the coming weeks, building on the experience of those in the pilot. However, it is expected to be a slow and steady process which may take some time.

Visitors must book in advance online

Advance bookings are necessary to maintain safety while reopening gradually.

The same booking system will be used to allow access to the house and gardens on the same ticket.

Although every effort is being made to enable access to places, some houses may not be able to open all of their rooms due to the measures being put in place.

Phased reopening across the UK

The National Trust started a phased reopening its gardens and parkland to visitors from June 3 in England and Northern Ireland.

There are currently more than 125 gardens and parks open.

From Monday, July 6, gardens and parklands in Wales started reopening, although all National Trust houses in Wales remain closed for now.

More than 200 coast and countryside car parks are open across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The houses that reopened from Monday, July 13 are:

• Lyme in Cheshire

• Petworth House in West Sussex

• Kingston Lacy in Dorset

• Oxburgh Hall in Norfolk

• Barrington Court in Somerset

Opened on Wednesday, July 15:

• The Argory in County Armagh

Opened on Friday, July 17:

• Packwood House in Warwickshire

Which National Trust sites have reopened?

For the latest information, visit nationaltrust.org.uk.