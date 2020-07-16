THE most dangerous roads in Clacton have been revealed in an interactive online map.

Created by two road safety experts, CrashMap highlights the location of every collision on the roads in a given period.

The detailed tool shows you not only the severity of the crash – slight, serious or fatal – but also when it took place, the number of vehicles involved and the number of casualties reported.

The data used is taken directly from official government statistics, which is based on records submitted to them by the police.

Hovering the map over Clacton (below), the website reports more than 811 incidents have taken place between 2015 and 2019.

The map can also be filtered to show just fatal crashes - revealing 14 took place in Clacton between 2015 and 2019.

Progress on reducing road deaths has stagnated since 2011, with 1,793 people killed on Britain’s roads in 2017, the highest number since 2011.

If Great Britain had been on track to halve road deaths within this decade, in line with international targets, an extra 2,549 people would not have lost their lives between 2010 and 2017.

The Safer Roads Fund was part of an investment package announced in 2016 by the Department of Transport to upgrade 50 of England’s most dangerous local A-road sections.

A map showing the fatal crashes between 2015 and 2019

This £100 million is projected to prevent 1,450 fatal and serious injuries over the next 20 years, with a prevention value of £550 million.

And every £1 spent is projected to have societal benefit of £4.40 by not only addressing the human cost but by limiting hidden post-crash costs that include medical, ambulance, police, lost output, insurance and damage to property. But this fund hasn’t been replenished.

You can view the full interactive map and search for your area here.

Where do you think the most dangerous roads are?