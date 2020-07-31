As the government allows shops and businesses to re-open, customers and visitors are being encouraged back to town centres and high streets across Tendring.

Shop Safe on your day out

Businesses are adjusting to the new guidance and during this transitional period, everyone is asked to:

Remain kind and considerate

Wash your hands regularly to take care of stopping the spread of coronavirus

Remember residents who may live nearby and be considerate when leaving venues

Wear a face covering if using public transport

Support the NHS Test and Trace scheme if you are asked to

Councillor Lynda McWilliams, Tendring District Council (TDC) Cabinet Member for Partnerships, said: “We want to keep everyone safe and healthy. The government has also issued guidance stating that where it is not possible to stay two metres apart, people must keep a social distance of 'one metre plus'. This means staying one metre apart plus having other measures such as face coverings in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission”.

The government has been clear that the public must continue to follow social distancing guidelines to keep coronavirus under control.

Councillor Mary Newton, TDC Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Growth said, “Our 'Shop Local Shop Safe' campaign is supporting local businesses who are working hard to reopen their premises safely. We all want visitors to our high streets and town centres to be as safe as possible when businesses re-open over the coming weeks and months ahead.

“Especially as our coastal towns have an abundance of attractions which bring in many visitors; Tendring has a diverse mix of independent and popular high street shops and with the summer here, it is hoped visitors will enjoy everything the district has to offer”.

When out shopping please follow these five pointers to ensure you and others around you have a safe shopping experience:

Maintain social distancing

Be patient when queuing

Avoid shopping at peak times

Keep your hands as clean as possible

If you can, wear a face mask

You will also be encouraged to pay by card and you'll notice that many shops have installed panels to protect staff at tills.

Find out more about the Shop Local, Shop Safe campaign at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/shopsafe