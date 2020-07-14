Dozens of TV shows had to suspend production due to the coronavirus crisis and the UK entering lockdown back in March.

However, some of these programmes have now resumed production, with a number set to return to TV screens this year.

These are the shows which could soon be back on TV, from soaps to dramas.

EastEnders

BBC One's EastEnders stopped production in March, when the UK went into lockdown, and is currently on a transmission break until late summer 2020, after the soap ran out of episodes on June 16.

However, filming resumed at Elstree studios on June 29, with the soap expected to be back on TV screens in September.

Initially, four episodes per week will be shown when it returns to screens, but each episode will be 20 minutes long instead of half an hour.

Line of Duty

Another popular BBC One police show, Line of Duty, got underway earlier this year for its sixth series, but production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak crisis, four weeks into a 16-week shoot.

It’s reported that the programme is aiming to resume production in Belfast on August 24, but there is no confirmed date as to when Line of Duty will be back on our TV screens.

Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off is scheduled to return to Channel 4 in 2020, and usually airs in a late summer, early Autumn slot, which it has held for the past three years.

The aim is to have the C4 series ready to air in the autumn, but filming for the 11th series of the popular show, which had been set to begin in May, was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. It is hoped that filming will begin in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are working hard to deliver Bake Off to the audience this year, the priority is the safety of everyone involved in the production of the series."

Call the Midwife

The popular drama was set to return in December 2020 with a Christmas special, before series 10 aired from January 2021.

However, filming for Call the Midwife was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The show is not expected to resume filming until September - if it is safe to do so.

Call the Midwife producer, Annie Tricklebank, told the Radio Times in May that fans could “absolutely, definitely” still hope to see the Christmas special, explaining: “We are going to make it and it’s going to be on the air on Christmas Day.”

Unforgotten

New episodes of the ITV drama began filming in January, but production was suspended in March, just over halfway through shooting, due to the UK entering into lockdown.

However, although no air date has been released yet, Unforgotten is expected to be back on TV screens later on in 2020.