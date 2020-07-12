A LARGE electric transformer has been successfully moved across Essex.
Highways England said it was working with the National Grid to get the transformer moved from Tilbury docks to a substation in Braintree.
A large vehicle, which moved the transformer, left Tilbury at about 7am this morning and it took four to five hours to arrive in Braintree.
It was escorted by police and it was moving at approximately 15mph along the M25, M11 and A120.
All pictures have been taken and provided by Chris Myers.