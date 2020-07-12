NO further deaths related to Covid-19 are reported to have occurred at the trust which runs Colchester Hospital.
East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, which runs both Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, has not recorded the death of a patient diagnosed with the coronavirus since last Thursday, July 2.
NHS England reported the deaths of 4 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the East of England within its daily announcement.
The figures record deaths against the date they happened, rather than the date the deaths were announced.
NHS England revealed a further 15 people who tested positive for the virus have died across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in hospitals in England to 29,066.
The patients were aged between 72 and 96 years old, and all but one 96-year old patient, had known underlying health conditions.