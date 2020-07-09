Those hoping to go on holiday this year are in luck, as Jet2 is to resume flights from 15 July.



However, there will be strict rules in place that travellers need to follow in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.



Here’s everything you need to know.



New rules in place for passengers

Passengers will be asked to access the Jet2 app, check-in online and download their boarding pass before arriving at the airport.

Although the airline is still allowing up to 10kg of hand luggage, they are asking customers to pack as light as possible.

Masks need to be worn by those aged six and over. These should be put on prior to entering the airport and kept on throughout the journey. However, face coverings such as scarves, snoods and balaclavas are not considered acceptable by Jet2.

Travellers can either drop bags off with a member of staff or use the one-touch self service kiosks.

Boarding is now being done in small groups when at the gate, in order to allow for social distancing. Customers are asked to scan their own boarding passes and then show their passports to the flight attendants.

On board the plane, food and duty-free items are still being sold, but customers are asked to use contactless payments wherever possible.

There won't be any hand sanitiser onboard any of Jet2’s planes, so passengers are encouraged to bring their own - but make sure it's less than 100ml.

Toilets will be open to use as normal, but passengers are being asked to wait safely in their seat until one is free to avoid queuing in the aisles.

All planes are cleaned daily and fogged with disinfectant spray, according to Jet2.

Travel allowed to certain destinations

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) recently updated its global advisory against ‘all but essential’ travel, which exempts some destinations that “no longer pose an unacceptably high risk for British travellers”.

These exemptions came into effect on 4 July, but all of the FCO’s advice will remain under constant review in order to take into account the latest situation in each country.

The FCO explains that “these countries have been assessed as no longer presenting an unacceptably high risk to British people travelling abroad.”

The Department for Transport has also issued a list of countries that travellers can visit, without having to self-isolate on their return to England. This comes into effect on 10 July.