A POPULAR supermarket famed for selling frozen goods is preparing to open within a retail store which sells a variety of household and garden items.
Iceland Foods is just weeks away from launching inside The Range, in Valleybridge Road, Clacton.
The partnership will officially start from July 17, meaning the store, which usually shifts everything from hardware to cleaning products, will now sell Iceland food.
Fresh fruit and vegetables, for example, will now be on offer, as well as dairy products and a variety of cuts of different meats.
The two brands first joined forces in 2018 and this collaboration is the latest in a longline of other Range stores which have made space instore for Iceland products.
Owner and founder of The Range, Chris Dawson, said: “The Range’s massive non-food selection, combined with Iceland’s unique food offering will provide customers with all their everyday essentials under one roof.
“I think our customers will be surprised and delighted to view the extent and quality of Iceland’s food selection when we launch in Clacton in July”.