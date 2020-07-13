COUNCIL workers took time out of their schedules to help tidy up the Essex Sunshine Coast during Clean Beaches Week.
A team of 20 staff members from Tendring Council armed themselves with litter pickers and black sacks took to Clacton’s popular beaches to remove various items including beer cans, chip containers, cigarette butts and even bits of an old sofa.
Clean Beaches Week is an initiative set up to celebrate our beautiful coastline and ensure they stay clean and safe for generations to come.
Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, praised those who took part in the beach clean.
“Although our contractors Veolia work extremely hard to maintain the cleanliness of our seafronts it is not an easy task,” he said.
“I would very much like to thank the staff at Tendring Council for organising and taking part in this initiative, and I hope residents and visitors appreciate the efforts made.
“Many staff have been working from home, isolated from their colleagues, so this beach clean also gave staff the opportunity to meet up once again, complying with social distancing rules of course, and to get some fresh air and exercise.
Any community groups looking to organise their own litter picks can get support from the authority.
Officers will help organise the use of picking equipment and rubbish collection.
For more information, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/community-litter-picking.