A YOUNG boy has raised more than one hundred pounds for charity by selling off unwanted household items.
Billy Cook, 9, held a garden sale, in Jaywick, over the weekend in aid of local non-profit organisation, Sonny’s Army.
Founded in 2018, the charity was set up after his baby brother Sonny-Lee, arrived eight weeks early and had to have several surgeries.
Designed to help families who experience similar situations following childbirth, Sonny's Army relies on donations to continue to provide vital support.
By shifting everything from old CDs to toys, Billy's garden sale raised £183 for the charity.
To find out more about Sonny's Army visit sonnysarmy.com.