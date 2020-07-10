The Government has announced a £1.57 billion support package to protect the future of Britain’s museums, galleries and theatres.

Independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues are also eligible for the emergency grants and loans.

Former actor turned Clacton MP Giles Watling was one of those leading the campaign to save Britain’s theatres in the wake of coronavirus.

As chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Theatre, Mr Watling, who is best known for his role as Oswald in 1980s sitcom Bread, wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and met Chancellor Rishi Sunak to make his case for an emergency rescue package

Mr Watling said: “The group has been lobbying the Government relentlessly throughout this outbreak for a rescue package to save our theatres.

“So, I warmly welcome this generous new funding scheme, which will do so much to protect theatres up and down the country. This is a truly national issue and one that it is even more urgent for theatres outside London.

“Our West End theatres are struggling yes, but I believe they will ultimately survive and attract new investment quicker than our smaller local venues, which are the grassroots through which our world leading talent rises.That is why I have always been most worried about our regional theatres – our wonderful West Cliff and Princes theatres for example.

“If these venues collapse, evidence shows that people are less likely to go the theatre at all, even in an area like ours with relatively easy access to alternative venues.

“That would be truly detrimental to us as a nation.”

“This funding will protect those regional venues and hundreds of thousands of jobs.”

Theatres, including Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre and Frinton’s famous Summer Theatre, were among those to welcome the funding.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, manager at the West Cliff, said the venue was lit up red this week for a campaign highlighting the plight of the arts during the lockdown.

He added: “We are all thrilled at the announcement of financial aid for the sector but the devil will be in the detail and we all wait anxiously to see exactly what the criteria will be for these grants and we certainly hope that everyone connected with the arts will benefit.

“There are many theatre’s and live venues across the country who are facing closure as well as many thousands of people who are directly or indirectly affected by the continued suspension of this industry.

“These are still very uncertain times and we are all keeping everything crossed that a roadmap with dates will soon be forthcoming.

“Having a date to aim for is vital, and of course we all appreciate how difficult the current situation is, but without clear dates and guidelines we are unable to plan for the future.”

“Everyone here at the West Cliff is desperate to get back to normal operations, as soon as it is safe to do so, and we know many of our customers also cannot wait.

“We appreciate that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes right now and hopefully more good news is in the pipeline, but for now we patiently await clarity and further updates from the Government. “

“We have one piece of good news and that is that our charity shop, Second Act, in Holland has reopened this week.

“Obviously things are a little different inside the shop, and we do ask that anyone with donations please bring them to the theatre Car Park on Wednesday’s from 10am until midday.

“But this does feel like a first step back to some sort of normality.

“We are so very grateful for all the support we have had from customers over the past few months.

“ Please keep supporting us and local businesses, it has never been more vital.”

A spokesman for Frinton Summer Theatre added: “Thank goodness and thank you to all those who have campaigned for the arts.

“This is a great start for our creative institutions, venues and talent.”

Guidance for a phased return of the performing arts is expected to be published shortly.

Mr Johnson said: “From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK’s cultural industry is the beating heart of this country.”

“This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down.”

The Government said the money “represents the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture” and will help struggling institutions.