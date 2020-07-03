A full list of businesses which can and can't reopen across England from July 4 has been published by the government.
The so-called 'Super Saturday' is set to see many around the country flock back to cafes, hotels, restaurants and pubs - plus a variety of other businesses - all with social distancing measures in place.
Those that reopen this weekend will be asked to assist in the NHS Test and Trace Service - with contact details taken for each customer in case of an outbreak of the virus.
We've put together a list of those businesses that can and can't reopen across England.
These are the businesses that CAN open from July 4:
- All indoor and outdoor hospitality that are self-contained and can be accessed from the outside - this includes, restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs and workplace canteens.
- Amusement arcades and other entertainment centres
- Bingo halls
- Cinemas, theatres and concert halls - but the government says live performances including drama, comedy and music will not be allowed to take place in front of a live audience.
- Community centres - but the government strongly advises against community centres opening for indoor fitness and sport activity.
- Funfairs, theme parks, adventure parks and activities
- Hair salons and barbers, including mobile businesses
- Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfast accommodation, holiday apartments or homes, cottages or bungalows, campsites, caravan parks or boarding houses.
- Indoor and outdoor areas of visitor attractions including, gardens, heritage sites, film studios and landmarks.
- Indoor attractions at aquariums, zoos, safari parks, farms, wildlife centres and any place where animals are exhibited to the public as an attraction.
- Libraries
- Model villages
- Museums and galleries
- Other shared facilities (including shared showers and kitchens, but not toilets) should not open, except on campsites (and only in accordance with government guidelines for cleaning and usage).
- Outdoor gyms and playgrounds
- Outdoor skating rinks
- Places of worship
- Social clubs
- The government strongly advises that shared sleeping spaces (i.e. dormitory rooms). should not open to any groups, except those travelling within the current government guidance on social mixing outside of household groups.
- These businesses must not provide services which remain prohibited in regulations including nail, beauty and tanning services.
These are the businesses that CAN'T reopen across England on July 4:
- Bowling alleys
- Casinos
- Indoor fitness and dance studios
- Indoor gyms and sports venues/facilities
- Indoor play areas including soft-play
- Indoor skating rinks
- Massage, tattoo and piercing parlours
- Nail bars, beauty salons and tanning salons
- Nightclubs
- Spas
- Swimming pools - including water parks
- Exhibition or conference centres must remain closed for events such as exhibitions or conferences, other than for those who work for the business or organisation who run the venue.
Comments are closed on this article.