TRIBUTES have been paid to a much-loved and respected member of a village bowls club.

Thorpe bowlers were shocked and saddened by the death of Sue Ramsbottom, who was an active member of their club.

Sue and husband, Dick, joined in 2002 and soon became involved with activities at the club, which is based off the High Street.

She held several positions there - ladies’ captain for the 2012 season, catering co-ordinator from 2013 to 2018, club president in 2018 and ladies’ president in 2019.

Sue, who was 78, was totally committed to Thorpe.

She was a member of the social committee and loved to be involved in all club functions.

Although she did not shy away from change, she liked the tradition associated with the dress and etiquette of bowls.

She liked to see good manners and behaviour on and off the green but also believed the game should be enjoyed.

Sue was warm, friendly, bubbly and outgoing, enjoyed life and always had a smile on her face.

She was a loyal and trusted friend to many, ready to listen to any concerns of fellow bowlers.

Living in Thorpe, she involved herself in village life and was a member of the choir, the women’s institute and numerous other groups.

Sue will be sorely missed by members of Thorpe Bowls Club, the ladies in the Tendring Hundred League, fellow bowlers and Thorpe residents.

She leaves husband Dick, two sons and four grandchildren.