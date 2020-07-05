JUST as our Prime Minister decides to lift lockdown and businesses try to re-build, the disappearance of vital emergency equipment must surely be of great concern to the general public.
A defibrillator located near Clacton Pier, an accident black spot, has gone missing.
Supplied by the Clacton Lions Club, with donations from the community, it cost £1,500 to install and was only unveiled last November by local MP Giles Watling.
The box had not been tampered with, so it may have been used legitimately, but not replaced after use.
Emergency units are unable to trace the item.
This equipment was installed after family members from Luton on a day out, sadly lost their lives after getting caught in the rip-tide near the pier.
Alan Mercer, Clacton Lions Club
Tulip Way, Clacton