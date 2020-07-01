Fashion chain Next is to launch a huge 50 per cent off sale for shoppers - with some able to sign up for VIP shopping slots.

It comes as lockdown measures across the UK begin to ease, and non essential retailers like clothing shops welcoming back customers.

Here is everything you need to know about the sale, plus details on how you can bag yourself a VIP sale shopping slot.

What is in the sale?

It hasn’t been revealed specifically what’s included on the sale, but based on previous Next sales, it’s safe to assume that it will span across various departments.

Womenswear, menswear, children and baby clothing, home and furniture and branded fashion normally feature in the Next sale.

Items can range from clothing like dresses, shirts, suits, skirts and shoes to larger home furnishings and home accessories.

When is the sale on?

Next is launching its sale on Thursday, July 2, in an effort to get rid of some of its leftover stock, with at least 50 per cent off most sale items.

The Next Facebook page features a video outlining extensive safety measures in place for those shopping in store, and warns customers to prepare for queues longer than normal.

The sale starts at 5am in stores on Thursday, but you should check your local branch's opening times as these can vary from store to store.

You can check the opening times for your nearest Next using the store locator tool on the website.

Shoppers can gain access to book VIP priority shopping slots for early access.

How can I sign up to get VIP early access?

Next customers that have a NextPay credit account, and have made a recent order, will have been sent an exclusive VIP invite to the sale.

If you don’t have a NextPay credit account, you can still sign up and bag yourself a VIP invite.

You can apply for a NextPay credit account by heading to the Next website here.

Just click on apply now, where you’ll be prompted to either sign into your Next account or to make a new one.

After this, you’ll need to do the following to get a VIP invite:

Have £250 credit available on your Next credit account

Have received a copy of the Next Directory

Place (and keep) an order from the Next Directory this season

Have an up to date email address and be registered to receive sale and promotional emails

Have returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered

If you’ve done all this, you should be able to see what slots are available.

VIP slots are allocated on a first come, first served basis and you should be aware that the number of slots are limited, so you’ll need to be fast to get the slot you want.

You should also think carefully before taking out any store card - the interest charged is at 23.9 per cent, so you should be aware that you should pay off your items in full each month, or else you could end up losing whatever money you saved in the sale paying in interest.