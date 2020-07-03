CROQUET will return to Frinton Lawn Tennis Club for the first time in decades this summer.

The club is rallying back after lockdown restrictions were eased earlier this month.

Club chairman and TalkRadio host James Max said improvement works were put on hold due to Covid-19 but the club is now raring to go.

Mr Max said: “We are bringing croquet back after many years of absence.

“It’s a fantastic game, it’s possible to play in a socially distanced way and it’s easy for us to adapt one or two of our grass tennis courts at off-peak times.

“What’s so special about the game is that it can be played by all generations, it’s super fun and is suitable for people of limited mobility too so it’s really inclusive.

“ It’s our aim to offer a range of sporting and social activities at the club so there’s something for everyone.”

Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.

But Mr Max said the club’s grass courts are in “superb” condition following the lockdown and even though Wimbledon had been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War, there was still a chance for players to enjoy the courts in Frinton.

He added: “As a result of a generous donation by a benefactor we have installed a brand new sprinkler system, meaning our courts should remain lush and in wonderful condition for play.

“Our head coach, Peter Richmond is back and is now at the club three days a week and lessons can be booked online.

“We are planning to open an outdoor food offer and serve a special summer menu from the beginning of July as and when the government relaxes lockdown further.

“Building works and plans are being put in place to ensure we are able to operate with appropriate social distancing.

“And this year we hope to experiment with the playing of croquet for the first time in decades, once we can be sure that it’s safe to do so."

Club chairman James Max.

He added: “Running a tennis club such as this through the pandemic has certainly been a challenge.”

The club will also be offering cut-price trials for individuals and families this summer.

For more go to fosltc.com.