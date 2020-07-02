A BOY racer was caught driving his car while hanging out the window before clambering on top of it as others sped through a business park.

Lee O’Brien was among dozens of drivers who met up in Stephenson Road in the Gorse Lane Industrial Estate in Clacton for an illegal racing event in June last year.

The 18-year-old was identified as being behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta with his legs in the car but his torso hanging out of the window and his arm on the roof.

Moments later, he could be seen standing on top of a car as it was driven along the road and then balancing on the bonnet and the windscreen.

Stephen Shay, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said O’Brien was almost surfing on top of the car as it went along the road.

Some 20 drivers have already been handed driving bans as a result of the illegal meeting.

Essex Police also prosecuted the event’s race starter who was given a disqualification despite never even getting into a car in a landmark case.

O’Brien was convicted of dangerous driving, aiding and abetting dangerous driving, illegal racing and driving without insurance.

Cameron Scott, mitigating at Chelmsford Crown Court, said the trainee electrician knew what he had done was wrong.

“He is a young man who admittedly drove in a stupid fashion,” he said.

“Although the industrial estate was open there were no pedestrians around.

“He realises how dangerous his behaviour could have been and expresses his remorse.”

Judge Patricia Lynch QC gave him a year-long community order where he must attend ten rehabilitation days.

O’Brien, of Holland Road, Clacton, was also given a 12 month driving ban. He must pass an extended retest to get back on the road.

Judge Lynch said: “I am not going to send you to prison, but I hope you understand you have been fortunate.

“I am not going to lecture you on how dangerous this was - the person most at risk of harm in this incident was probably yourself.

“A lot of this probably had a lot to do with your immaturity as you were just 17 at the time.”