A FORMER sheltered housing complex will be used to house homeless families after controversial plans were rubbed-stamped by councillors.

Nearby residents were concerned the plans for Spendells House, off Naze Park Road, Walton, could attract ex-offenders to the resort.

The 30-flat block was built in the early 1960s and had proved to be unpopular for years due to the shared facilities and dated design.

It was closed two years ago by Tendring Council but will now be brought into use as council-owned and managed temporary accommodation, the demand for which has been growing in recent years, after a £600,000 overhaul.

It is thought the project would enable "significant savings" compared with the cost of housing homeless families in bed and breakfasts and hotels.

Some Frinton and Walton town councillors were left concerned the complex would become a large house of multiple occupation (HMO) after the plans were first mooted last year.

But the proposal won the backing of town councillors following a behind-closed-doors meeting with Tendring Council’s head of housing, who “assured” them the building will be used for families.

A report looking into the future of Spendells House was approved by district council’s cabinet on Friday.

Paul Honeywood, cabinet member for housing, said the report follows on from the council's new homelessness strategy.

He said: "Spendells House is property that we already own, having closed it as sheltered housing due to a lack of demand.

"Given the pressures we are facing around homelessness it makes sense to use one of our existing assets rather than looking to buying something else.

"With some capital investment we can make the necessary alterations to bring Spendells House back into use as a council run temporary accommodation, mainly for families.

"This in turn will reduce our expenditure on temporary accommodation that we currently use at local hotels and B&Bs.

"I believe this is a very worthwhile project."

Opposition group leader and Frinton councillor Terry Allen said he supported the plans.

He said: "I'm really pleased this has happened and the most important thing is that it is for families.

"We don't want to end up with lots of single people staying there.

"It's so families don't have to be huddled up in one room in a hotel.

"Local people were concerned and there was a campaign, but officers came to the town council to explain the problems and the solutions.

"We want it to be kept to mainly small families of people, who through no fault of their own were evicted, and not used for any other purpose."