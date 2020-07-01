COUNCILLORS are rejoicing after it was announced six recycling centres are being re-opened.
More than a dozen tips across Essex were re-opened by Essex County Council last month, including in Clacton.
But the Kirby-le-Soken recycling centre was not included, leaving residents from the area with long journeys to Clacton or Colchester to get rid of their recycling.
Carlo Guglielmi, deputy leader of Tendring Council, said he challenged Simon Walsh, Essex County Council’s councillor responsible for waste and environment, on the decision to keep the centres closed and said he has been writing to him on a weekly basis.
Mr Guglielmi said as part of his continuous lobbying he suggested a scaled re-opening should be considered and he also suggested a booking system.
He added: “By now the level of correspondence from residents had increased to an unacceptable level and I am delighted to say all this lobbying has paid off and the county council announced on Friday the six centres would be re-opening in early to mid-July.”
The other sites which are being re-opened include Dovercourt and Lawford.