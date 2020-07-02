POPULAR coffee shops in Clacton and Frinton have announced they will not be reopening when Coronavirus restrictions are lifted for cafes and restaurants.
Ray Dowsett, who owned Harry’s Bar and Restaurant in Thorpe High Street, launched Harry’s Coffee Lounge in Connaught Avenue, Frinton, after refitting the former HSBC bank site.
He then launched another coffee shop at Clacton Factory Outlet, in Stephenson Road.
But the coffee shops, which were closed for the lockdown, have said they will not be reopening after restrictions are eased.
In a statement it said: “It saddens me to say that unfortunately, and due to the current circumstances that we find ourselves in, Harry’s Frinton and Harry’s Clacton will not be re opening.
“As you are all aware we opened this family business seven years ago, named after our son and have met some amazing people and have had some great memories along this journey.
“I would like to say a big thank you to all of the staff and customers that made Harry’s such a special place.”