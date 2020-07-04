A NATIONAL charity which strives to help those who experience hearing issues wants people to assist in supporting those in need during the pandemic.

Action on Hearing Loss, founded in 1911, is a non-profit organisation which works on behalf of more than twelve million people who are deaf or suffer hearing problems.

Before the lockdown, the charity would often hold monthly meet ups across the country, including in Clacton, Colchester, Frinton, Walton, and Harwich.

The idea behind each session was to give residents with hearing difficulties the chance to obtain advice and guidance and have a free hearing check-up.

Since coronavirus took hold, however, these groups have not been able to happen, potentially leave those with hearing problems feeling marginalised or alone.

Action on Hearing Loss is now calling on family, friends, neighbours, or simply members of the community, to look out for people they know have hearing issues.

“During this period of extended isolation, people with hearing loss will be experiencing loneliness and isolation more than ever, a spokesman said.

“This is especially true where if the service they would normally access has moved to phone calls, a communication technique they may struggle with.

“The main way that you can support the mental health of an individual with hearing loss or tinnitus at this time is to empathise with their situation.

“Trying to understand additional barriers they may be facing will help to reduce feelings of isolation and validate people’s concerns.”

To find out more about Action on Hearing Loss visit actiononhearingloss.org.uk.

Alternatively contact local community support officer Angela Baker on 07442 538939.