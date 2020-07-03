INDEPENDENT traders in Tendring hit by Coronavirus are being offered the chance to take a place on a top course aimed at getting businesses up and running again.

Fifty places on the customer service training course are up for grabs for local firms as part of Tendring Council's bid to support traders.

The Keeping Customers Safe Beyond Covid-19 course is an hour-long programme aiming to teach staff how to provide excellent customer service and cope with new guidelines introduced to tackle Coronavirus.

The course is recommended by the Association of Town and City Management and tackles topics including PPE, greeting customers and taking payments.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business, said the WorldHost 2020 training was about being more than just Covid-secure.

“This training aims to get businesses, and their front-facing staff, to think about going above and beyond when it comes to customer service, not just how they deal with Covid-19,” she said.

“We’ve bought these places to help our businesses to get back on their feet – it not only helps them, but if shoppers and visitors have a good experience they are more likely to stay in or come back to our district to spend money, which is good for the whole economy.”

Places purchased by the council will be given on a first-come first-served basis, with an initial limit of two places per business.

But if the offer proves popular the council will look at purchasing more slots.

To register for a place email business.advice@tendringdc.gov.uk.