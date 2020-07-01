Pubs across England will reopen their doors for the first time in three months on July 4.

It comes as lockdown restrictions ease - also allowing bars, cafes and restaurants - to also return after being closed since in March.

However - those planning to head out this weekend have been warned that the experience will look and feel very different - with strict new rules in place.

Here's a round-up of what you can and cannot do in pubs from Saturday, July 4 in England.

At the bar and table service orders

You will still be able to order at the bar - but won't be allowed to drink there.

People will have to stand at least a metre apart from each other with added mitigation. Pubs are installing perspex screens - and giving masks, gloves or visors to staff.

In a number of pubs, the bars will be closed and only table service offered

Making a payment and registering details

Pub goers will also be asked to give their name and their contact details. This will happen either when they make a booking - or when they get there. Those details will be kept by the pubs for 21 days, and will be used for staff to get in contact if there is a localised breakout of coronavirus.

Customers will also urged to pay by contactless or card - rather than cash.

According to the government guidance: “You should assist this service by keeping a temporary record of your customers and visitors for 21 days, in a way that is manageable for your business, and assist NHS Test and Trace with requests for that data if needed.

“This could help contain clusters or outbreaks.”

One-way systems, toilets and ventilation

One-way systems will be used inside pubs to ensure people do not cross paths.

Pubs have been told to use a 'one-in one-out' system at toilets to minimise customer interaction.

The government guidance adds: "Doors should be left open, where appropriate, to reduce touchpoints.

"Maintaining good ventilation is also important and therefore windows and doors should be kept open as much as possible."

Loud music, football and live performances

Live performances in front of a live audience, including music, drama and comedy - are not allowed.

Pub goers will also encouraged not to shout or speak at loud volumes - as this can increase the risk of aerosol transmission.

Pic. Getty

The government guidance says: “All venues should ensure that steps are taken to avoid people needing to unduly raise their voices to each other.

“This includes, but is not limited to, refraining from playing music or broadcasts that may encourage shouting, including if played at a volume that makes normal conversation difficult.

“This is because of the potential for increased risk of transmission, particularly from aerosol transmission.”

It adds that other steps will usually be necessary - which include: "Preventing entertainment, such as broadcasts, that is likely to encourage audience behaviours increasing transmission risk.

"For example, loud background music, communal dancing, group singing or chanting."

Number limits, cutlery and disposable condiments

When sitting inside a pub or restaurants - people will be allowed to gather at a social distance in groups of six - with a maximum of two households involved.

The six-person limit will also apply in pub gardens, but friends from more than two households will be permitted to socialise.

Provided Covid-secure guidelines are being followed - pubs will be allowed to have more than 30 people on the premises - along with social distancing measures in place.

The pubs that offer food are also encouraged to use 'disposable condiments and cutlery' in a bid to minimise the risk of transmission from shared items.

The guidance adds: "It is against the law to gather in groups of more than 30 people, except for the limited circumstances as set out in law.

"In these specific cases, those operating venues should take additional steps to ensure the safety of the public and prevent large gatherings or mass events from taking place."