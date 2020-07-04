Weddings including up to a total of 30 people will be allowed to take place in England again from today.
The UK Government now states that weddings and civil partnerships will be allowed to take place from July - after they had been banned since lockdown started on March 23.
What are the rules?
- Officials advise that couples should only invite close friends and family, up to a maximum of 30 people.
- The wedding exception is for wedding ceremonies only.
- Large wedding receptions or parties should not take place.
What have the government said?
A government spokesman said: “Wedding celebrations can only happen when people follow the guidance of six people outdoors, support bubbles, or two households indoors or outdoors.
“It is critical for these guidelines to be observed to keep you and your family and friends as safe as possible.”
What other solutions are there if your wedding cannot take place?
- Experts advise that if your wedding cannot take place, or you feel it will be too different from the day you wanted, it is generally better to postpone rather than cancel it.
- Check alternative dates with your venue as soon as possible, and then ask your suppliers if they would also be able to switch.
- Many venues and suppliers are likely to have lost significant sums of money, so it’s best to find a solution that works for everyone.
- If your ceremony was due while weddings were banned, you should generally be entitled to a full refund if you don’t want to postpone.
- An exception is the costs a business has incurred on your behalf already, such as a wedding meal tasting or a dress fitting.
- As a result, venues and suppliers may be entitled to keep all or part of your deposit, but consumer rights law states they must give you a breakdown of costs.
- If your wedding is coming up and is technically allowed to take place, that’s where things become trickier.
- Read the small print in your contract to check the rules on cancellation or date changes of the businesses you are using. And then ask them what they are prepared to offer.
- Most wedding insurance does not cover a ‘government act’, so it is unlikely to pay out if the lockdown affected your wedding.
- Many insurers are not selling new wedding policies.
- If paid on debit card a refund under the chargeback scheme could apply.
