A WOMAN was plucked from a lake after trying to rescue her stricken dog.
The beloved pet at gone into the water at the quarry in Moverons Lane, Brightlingsea.
The woman called 999 for someone to try and get him out, but then decided to go into the water herself and got trapped in some undergrowth.
Firefighters arrived at 11.20am on Friday and a man had thrown the woman a life rope.
They then hauled her out of the water as the dog swam to safety.
Station manager Danny Partridge warned people not to get into the water.
He said: "The woman called 999 but then entered the water to rescue her dog, who was stuck in brambles, and got stuck herself.
"A man at the quarry threw her a life rope.
"The dog swam to safety and the woman was pulled to the edge of the lake where Brightlingsea firefighters pulled her out of the water.
"The incident shows how dangerous it is to enter the water: you should always call 999 and wait for us to arrive and perform the rescue with the correct equipment."
The woman was rescued within an hour.
