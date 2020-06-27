A 24-HOUR emergency service that has been working hard to help the vulnerable throughout the Coronavirus outbreak has been recognised with a prestigious award.

Tendring Council's Careline, which runs an emergency personal alarm helpline and a lifting and mobile response service, has been given a High Sheriff’s Award.

The High Sheriff of Essex, Julie Fosh, has written to Careline staff praising them for their continued hard work during the outbreak, and presented the service with a certificate in recognition of “great and valuable services to the community during the Covid-19 Pandemic”.

“This also recognises the appreciation of the residents and people of Essex for activity and contribution in enhancing the life of the community at this difficult time.”

The Office of High Sheriff is an independent, non-political Royal appointment, made each year to support royal visits and High Court judges when they sit in the county – the role also gives support to the emergency services and justice agencies and promotes voluntary work.

Mrs Fosh, who took up the role as 840th High Sheriff of Essex at the end of March, commended Careline’s “tremendous work”.

She added: “Your care, and in particular your lifting service, has clearly saved numerous ambulances having to attend straight-forward falls in the home, and this has undoubtedly saved hundreds of thousands of pounds and, more importantly, allowed the ambulance services to cope with the extensive demands on them at this difficult time.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks for all you are doing.”

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said he was proud of the team’s work.

“Even in difficult circumstances the Careline team has continued to work hard, bolstered by colleagues from elsewhere at Tendring Council, to support some of our most vulnerable residents,” he said.

“We have had to adapt and work differently, and put in place some of business continuity plans, but are still providing help and assistance to those in need.

“I would like to echo the High Sheriff’s comments and give a huge well done to the team.”