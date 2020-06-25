EasyJet is to begin hundreds more international flights from airports across the UK from next week.

The airline said it will restart the international and domestic flights from Wednesday, July 1, as it also secured a major cash injection to bolster its finances in the face of the pandemic.

Where will easyJet fly to?

Holidaymakers will be able to fly from 14 airports across the UK to a number of countries including France, Spain and Italy.

From the start of next month, it will run around 500 flights each day across Europe, including over 900 flights a week to and from the UK.

On June 15, it restarted a “small number” of flights for the first time since its aircraft were grounded in March.

EasyJet said it plans to fly about half of its 1,022 routes in July, before increasing to about 75 per cent in August.

'Air bridges will be available from next week'

The announcement follows reports that air bridges will be available from next week to allow Britons to take holidays in other countries without quarantining for 14 days.

The UK Government will finalise agreements in coming days to allow people to travel from the UK to a small number of countries including Spain, France and Greece - according to reporting by The Times, The Sun and The Daily Telegraph.

What have easyJet said?

Robert Carey, chief commercial and strategy officer, said: “We are really pleased to be relaunching even more of our flights from 1 July and starting to get customers away on their much-needed summer holidays.

“Of course, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains our highest priority.

“This is why we have implemented a number of measures enhancing safety at each part of the journey from disinfecting the aircraft to requiring customers and crew to wear masks.”

What are easyJet's rules for passengers?

These are the rules that travelers must follow:

On board measures: All passengers and crew will be required to wear masks onboard at all times. Initially when flights restart, the Bistro and Boutique service will not be available. Furthermore, all flights will be equipped with spare sanitary equipment including masks, gloves and hand sanitiser to ensure these are available to customers and crew at all times onboard, if required. easyJet’s aircraft are already fitted with state of art filtration technology. High efficiency particle arresting filters filter 99.97 per cent of airborne contaminants in the cabin, including viruses and bacteria. These filters are the same as those used in hospitals and through them the cabin air gets replaced every 3-4 minutes.

easyJet say they will continue to work with the relevant national authorities to review and assess what measures are required in the longer term.